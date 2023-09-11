North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Chowan County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Chowan County, North Carolina this week? We've got you covered.
Chowan County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Monday
North Pitt High School at John A. Holmes High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on September 11
- Location: Edenton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Manteo High School at John A. Holmes High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Edenton, NC
- Conference: Northeastern Coastal 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
