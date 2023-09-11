Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Chowan County, North Carolina this week? We've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chowan County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Monday

North Pitt High School at John A. Holmes High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on September 11

8:00 PM ET on September 11 Location: Edenton, NC

Edenton, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Manteo High School at John A. Holmes High School