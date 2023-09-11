North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Carteret County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Carteret County, North Carolina has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Carteret County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Monday
North Lenoir High School at East Carteret High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 11
- Location: Beaufort, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Beddingfield High School at Croatan High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Newport, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Croatan High School at Beddingfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Wilson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Carteret High School at West Carteret High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Morehead City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
