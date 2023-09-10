How to Watch Panthers vs. Falcons on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 1
The Atlanta Falcons (0-0) face a fellow NFC South opponent when they host the Carolina Panthers (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
How to Watch Falcons vs. Panthers
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: FOX
Panthers Insights (2022)
- The Panthers racked up just 2.3 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Falcons gave up (22.7) last year.
- The Panthers collected 55.9 fewer yards per game (306.2) than the Falcons allowed per contest (362.1) last season.
- Last season Carolina ran for just 0.2 fewer yards (130) than Atlanta allowed per contest (130.2).
- The Panthers turned the ball over four more times (21 total) than the Falcons forced turnovers (17) last season.
Panthers Away Performance (2022)
- On the road, the Panthers scored 18.5 points per game and conceded 24.5. That was less than they scored overall (20.4), but more than they allowed (22).
- The Panthers' average yards gained away from home (290) were lower than their overall average (306.2). But their average yards allowed away from home (359) were higher than overall (350.2).
- Carolina's average yards passing away from home (168) was lower than its overall average (176.2). And its average yards allowed in road games (234.9) was higher than overall (227.5).
- The Panthers' average yards rushing away from home (122) were lower than their overall average (130). But their average yards conceded in road games (124.1) were higher than overall (122.6).
- The Panthers converted 34.4% of third downs away from home last year (2.7% higher than their overall average), and gave up 40.7% in away games (0.4% lower than overall).
Panthers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|at Atlanta
|-
|FOX
|9/18/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|ESPN
|9/24/2023
|at Seattle
|-
|CBS
|10/1/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|FOX
