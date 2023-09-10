The Atlanta Falcons (0-0) will meet NFC South rivals, the Carolina Panthers (0-0), on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is 39.5 in the contest.

As you prepare to do some live betting during the Falcons' upcoming game versus Panthers, review the column below, where we offer stats to help you with your in-game betting decisions.

Panthers vs. Falcons Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Panthers were leading after the first quarter in six games, trailed after the first quarter in six games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in five games last year.

The Panthers' offense averaged 2.4 points in the first quarter last year. On defense, they allowed 2.8 points on average in the first quarter.

Last season, the Falcons were winning after the first quarter in three games, trailed after the first quarter in 10 games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in four games .

The Falcons' offense averaged 3.5 points in the first quarter last season, and on defense, they gave up 5.6 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Panthers outscored their opponent in the second quarter seven times, lost seven times, and tied three times.

In the second quarter last year, the Panthers averaged 6.3 points on offense and allowed an average of seven points on defense.

Regarding second-quarter scoring, the Falcons outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games and lost the second quarter in 12 games last season.

Offensively, Atlanta scored an average of 5.5 points in the second quarter (29th-ranked) last season. On the defensive side of the ball, it gave up 10.4 points on average in the second quarter (32nd-ranked).

3rd Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Panthers won the third quarter six times, lost six times, and were knotted up five times.

The Panthers averaged 3.7 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 4.1 points on defense in the third quarter last year.

Out of 17 games last season, the Falcons won the third quarter nine times, were outscored five times, and tied three times.

In the third quarter last year, Atlanta averaged 5.2 points on offense, and it gave up an average of 3.5 points on defense.

4th Quarter

The Panthers won the fourth quarter in seven games last year, lost that quarter in nine games, and tied in that quarter in one game.

The Panthers averaged 7.6 points on offense and surrendered an average of 8.3 points on defense in the fourth quarter last year.

Last season, the Falcons won the fourth quarter in six games, were outscored in that quarter in six games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in five games.

Atlanta's offense averaged 5.3 points in the fourth quarter last season. It surrendered 5.1 points on average in that quarter.

Panthers vs. Falcons Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Panthers led after the first half in seven games last year (5-2 in those contests), trailed after the first half in eight games (2-6), and were knotted up after the first half in two games (0-2).

The Panthers' offense averaged 8.6 points in the first half last season. On defense, they surrendered 9.8 points on average in the first half.

Last year, the Falcons led after the first half in two games (1-1 in those contests), were behind after the first half in 13 games (5-8), and were knotted up after the first half in two games (1-1).

In the first half, Atlanta averaged nine points on offense last season (25th-ranked). It allowed an average of 16 points on defense (32nd-ranked) in the first half.

2nd Half

The Panthers won the second half in six games last season, lost the second half in nine games, and were knotted up in the second half in two games.

In the second half last year, the Panthers averaged 11.4 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 12.4 points on defense.

Last year, the Falcons outscored their opponent in the second half in 10 games, were outscored in the second half in five games, and tied the second half in two games.

In the second half last season, Atlanta averaged 10.5 points scored on offense (15th-ranked). Defensively, it gave up an average of 8.5 points in the second half (seventh-ranked).

