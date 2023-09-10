When the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons square off in Week 1 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Ian Thomas hit paydirt? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Ian Thomas score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200 if he scores a TD)

Thomas was targeted 30 times last year and tacked on 197 yards on 21 receptions. He averaged 15.2 receiving yards.

Thomas, in 13 games last year, did not catch a touchdown pass.

Ian Thomas Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Browns 3 2 53 0 Week 2 @Giants 3 1 13 0 Week 3 Saints 3 2 13 0 Week 4 Cardinals 3 1 6 0 Week 5 49ers 2 2 8 0 Week 6 @Rams 2 2 22 0 Week 7 Buccaneers 1 1 3 0 Week 8 @Falcons 1 1 2 0 Week 11 @Ravens 4 3 24 0 Week 12 Broncos 2 2 21 0 Week 14 @Seahawks 2 2 11 0 Week 16 Lions 3 1 12 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 1 1 9 0

