The Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons are slated to square off in a Week 1 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Adam Thielen get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Will Adam Thielen score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24 if he scores a TD)

Thielen was the most prolific pass-catcher of the current Panthers last season, as the -year man was targeted 107 times and collected 70 receptions for 716 yards (42.1 per game) with six TDs.

In six of 17 games last year, Thielen had a receiving touchdown. He did not, however, have a game with multiple receiving TD catches.

Adam Thielen Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 4 3 36 0 Week 2 @Eagles 7 4 52 0 Week 3 Lions 8 6 61 1 Week 4 @Saints 9 8 72 0 Week 5 Bears 7 4 27 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 8 4 36 1 Week 8 Cardinals 7 6 67 0 Week 9 @Commanders 7 3 67 0 Week 10 @Bills 7 5 49 0 Week 11 Cowboys 3 2 25 0 Week 12 Patriots 10 9 61 1 Week 13 Jets 6 2 27 0 Week 14 @Lions 8 7 65 1 Week 15 Colts 4 3 41 1 Week 16 Giants 5 1 6 0 Week 17 @Packers 4 1 16 0 Week 18 @Bears 3 2 8 1 Wild Card Giants 4 3 50 0

