The No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) take on the Washington State Cougars (1-0) in college football action at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Wisconsin vs. Washington State?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Venue: Martin Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Washington State 48, Wisconsin 17

Washington State 48, Wisconsin 17 Wisconsin has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Badgers have played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Washington State has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Cougars have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +180 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Badgers' implied win probability is 69.2%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Washington State (+5.5)



Washington State (+5.5) Thus far this year Wisconsin is winless versus the spread.

The Badgers have been favored by 5.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

So far in 2023, Washington State is undefeated against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (58)



Over (58) Together, the two teams combine for 88 points per game, 30 points more than the total of 58 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Wisconsin

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.5 53.5 Implied Total AVG 41 41 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Washington State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.5 54.5 Implied Total AVG 32 32 ATS Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

