The Vanderbilt Commodores (2-0) visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) at Truist Field on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Wake Forest is totaling 37 points per game on offense (50th in the FBS), and ranks 53rd on the other side of the ball with 17 points allowed per game. From an offensive perspective, Vanderbilt is accumulating 41 points per contest (38th-ranked). It ranks 68th in the FBS defensively (20.5 points allowed per game).

We give more coverage below

Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Channel: ACC Network

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt Key Statistics

Wake Forest Vanderbilt 427 (65th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379 (6th) 251 (32nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.5 (123rd) 98 (103rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127 (82nd) 329 (24th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 252 (60th) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (39th) 2 (27th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (8th)

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis has 329 yards passing for Wake Forest, completing 63.3% of his passes and tossing three touchdowns and one interception this season.

Demond Claiborne has 70 rushing yards on 13 carries with one touchdown.

Justice Ellison has carried the ball 10 times for 27 yards (27 per game).

Jahmal Banks' team-high 108 yards as a receiver have come on six catches (out of eight targets) with one touchdown.

Cameron Hite has put up a 91-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in four passes on four targets.

Wesley Grimes has racked up three catches for 76 yards, an average of 76 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann leads Vanderbilt with 452 yards on 34-of-59 passing with five touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Sedrick Alexander has carried the ball 14 times for 89 yards, with two touchdowns.

Patrick Smith has run for 80 yards across 17 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Jayden McGowan has collected 12 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 142 (71 yards per game). He's been targeted 19 times.

Will Sheppard has put up a 130-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 12 passes on 16 targets.

London Humphreys has racked up 55 reciving yards (27.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

