The Vanderbilt Commodores (2-0) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 as a 10-point underdog. The over/under is set at 57.5 points for the outing.

Offensively, Wake Forest ranks 50th in the FBS with 37 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 53rd in points allowed (251 points allowed per contest). Vanderbilt is putting up 41 points per contest on offense this season (37th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 20.5 points per contest (67th-ranked) on defense.

Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

Truist Field TV Channel: ACC Network

Wake Forest vs Vanderbilt Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wake Forest -10 -110 -110 57.5 -105 -115 -400 +310

Week 2 ACC Betting Trends

Wake Forest Betting Records & Stats

Wake Forest covered the spread eight times in 13 games last season.

The Demon Deacons were 4-1 ATS last season when playing as at least 10-point favorites.

Wake Forest had five of its 13 games go over the point total last season.

Wake Forest won seven of the 11 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (63.6%).

The Commodores have played as an underdog of +310 or more once this season and won that game.

The Demon Deacons have an implied moneyline win probability of 80.0% in this contest.

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

In 13 games last year, Sam Hartman passed for 3,701 yards (284.7 per game), with 38 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.1%.

Hartman also ran for 133 yards and one TD.

A.T. Perry had 81 receptions for 1,096 yards (84.3 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 13 games.

In 13 games a season ago, Jahmal Banks had 42 receptions for 636 yards (48.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.

In 13 games, Justice Ellison rushed for 707 yards (54.4 per game) and six TDs.

On defense last year, Ryan Smenda Jr. helped keep opposing offenses in check with 60 tackles and four TFL in 13 games.

Kobie Turner delivered 29 tackles, five TFL, and three sacks in 13 games.

Jasheen Davis put up 6.5 sacks in addition to his eight TFL and 20 tackles a season ago.

On defense in 2022, Malik Mustapha racked up 36 tackles, five TFL, and 3.5 sacks in 13 games.

