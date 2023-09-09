Virginia Tech vs. Purdue: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) play the Purdue Boilermakers (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Lane Stadium. The Hokies are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is 49 in the contest.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Virginia Tech vs. Purdue matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Virginia Tech vs. Purdue Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Blacksburg, Virginia
- Venue: Lane Stadium
Virginia Tech vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
|Purdue Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia Tech (-3)
|49
|-145
|+120
|DraftKings
|Virginia Tech (-2.5)
|49
|-135
|+114
|FanDuel
|Virginia Tech (-3)
|49.5
|-142
|+118
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-143
|+120
|Tipico
|Virginia Tech (-3)
|-
|-145
|+125
Virginia Tech vs. Purdue Betting Trends
- Virginia Tech has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.
- The Hokies have been favored by 3 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Purdue is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).
Virginia Tech & Purdue 2023 Futures Odds
|Purdue
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
