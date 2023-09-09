The North Carolina Central Eagles (1-0) visit the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-1) at Truist Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

NC A&T has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking 19th-worst with 6 points per contest. The defense ranks 69th in the FCS (35 points allowed per game). North Carolina Central has dominated on both offense and defense this season, ranking 20th-best in total offense (448 total yards per game) and best in total defense (0 total yards allowed per game).

See more info below, including how to watch this matchup on FloSports.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

North Carolina Central vs. NC A&T Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Truist Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

North Carolina Central vs. NC A&T Key Statistics

North Carolina Central NC A&T 448 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 163 (116th) 0 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 458 (78th) 171 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 147 (49th) 277 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 16 (120th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (16th)

North Carolina Central Stats Leaders

Davius Richard has thrown for 236 yards on 15-of-22 passing with three touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 42 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Latrell Collier has carried the ball 16 times for a team-high 72 yards (72 per game) with one touchdown. He also leads the team through the air, as his two receptions this season are good for 52 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Quentin McCall has hauled in 93 receiving yards on two receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Joaquin Davis has racked up 28 reciving yards (28 ypg) this season.

NC A&T Stats Leaders

Eli Brickhandler has racked up 16 yards (16 ypg) on 2-of-8 passing this season. In addition, he's added 36 rushing yards (36 ypg) on 12 carries.

Fredderick Graves has carried the ball 16 times for a team-high 58 yards on the ground.

Kenji Christian has 9 receiving yards (9 per game) on one catch, while also piling up 45 rush yards per game.

Amonte Jones has grabbed one pass while averaging 7 yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed NC A&T or North Carolina Central gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.