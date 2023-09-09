The North Carolina Central Eagles are expected to come out on top in their matchup against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 9, according to our computer projection model. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

North Carolina Central vs. NC A&T Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Carolina Central (-4.6) 57.3 North Carolina Central 31, NC A&T 26

NC A&T Betting Info (2023)

The Aggies are winless against the spread this season.

Eagles vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed NC A&T 6.0 35.0 -- -- 6.0 35.0 North Carolina Central 47.0 21.0 47.0 21.0 -- --

