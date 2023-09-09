The No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0) face the NC State Wolfpack (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Fighting Irish are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under is 51 in the outing.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. NC State matchup in this article.

NC State vs. Notre Dame Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

NC State vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline NC State Moneyline
BetMGM Notre Dame (-7.5) 51 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Notre Dame (-7.5) 51 -310 +250 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Notre Dame (-7) 50.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - +225 -278 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Notre Dame (-7) - -290 +230 Bet on this game with Tipico

NC State vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

  • NC State has not won against the spread this year in one chances.
  • Notre Dame has won all two of its games against the spread this season.
  • The Fighting Irish have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

NC State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000

