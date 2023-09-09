The No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0) face the NC State Wolfpack (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Fighting Irish are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under is 51 in the outing.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. NC State matchup in this article.

NC State vs. Notre Dame Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

NC State vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

NC State vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

NC State has not won against the spread this year in one chances.

Notre Dame has won all two of its games against the spread this season.

The Fighting Irish have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

NC State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000

