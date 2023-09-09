Based on our computer model, the NC State Wolfpack will defeat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish when the two teams match up at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, September 9, which starts at 12:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

NC State vs. Notre Dame Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction NC State (+7.5) Under (50.5) NC State 29, Notre Dame 13

NC State Betting Info (2023)

The Wolfpack have a 29.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Wolfpack are winless against the spread so far this year in one game with a set total.

The Wolfpack's one games with a set total this season have all finished under the over/under.

NC State games this season have averaged a total of 48.5 points, 2.0 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Notre Dame Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Fighting Irish have an implied win probability of 75.0%.

The Fighting Irish have posted two wins against the spread this year.

Notre Dame is a perfect 2-0 ATS when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

One Fighting Irish game (out of two) has hit the over this year.

The average total for Notre Dame games this season has been 52.0, 1.5 points higher than the total for this game.

Wolfpack vs. Fighting Irish 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Notre Dame 49.0 3.0 56.0 3.0 -- -- NC State 24.0 14.0 -- -- 24.0 14.0

