The North Carolina Central Eagles should come out on top in their game against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 9, according to our computer projections. If you're seeking additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

NC A&T vs. North Carolina Central Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Carolina Central (-4.6) 57.3 North Carolina Central 31, NC A&T 26

Week 2 CAA Predictions

NC A&T Betting Info (2023)

The Aggies have no wins against the spread this year.

Aggies vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed NC A&T 6 35 -- -- 6 35 North Carolina Central 47 21 47 21 -- --

