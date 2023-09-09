NC A&T vs. North Carolina Central Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 9
The North Carolina Central Eagles should come out on top in their game against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 9, according to our computer projections. If you're seeking additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.
NC A&T vs. North Carolina Central Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|North Carolina Central (-4.6)
|57.3
|North Carolina Central 31, NC A&T 26
Week 2 CAA Predictions
NC A&T Betting Info (2023)
- The Aggies have no wins against the spread this year.
Aggies vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|NC A&T
|6
|35
|--
|--
|6
|35
|North Carolina Central
|47
|21
|47
|21
|--
|--
