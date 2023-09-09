From September 7-9, Jenny Shin will hit the course at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio to play in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship. It's a par-72 that spans 6,515 yards, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to bet on Shin at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +5000 to pick up the win this weekend.

Jenny Shin Insights

Shin has finished below par on nine occasions, completed her day without a bogey twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 17 rounds played.

She has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of her last 17 rounds.

Shin has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Shin has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in her past five events.

Shin has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five appearances.

Shin hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 31 -4 270 0 18 0 2 $606,773

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Shin played this event was in 2022, and she finished 51st.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,009 yards, 494 yards longer than the 6,515-yard par 72 at this week's tournament.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Kenwood Country Club has a recent scoring average of -5.

The courses that Shin has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,551 yards, while Kenwood Country Club will be at 6,515 yards this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Shin's Last Time Out

Shin finished in the 66th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of 2.81 strokes.

Her 4.08-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic ranked in the 27th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

Shin shot better than 84% of the competitors at the Portland Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Shin recorded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other participants averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Shin carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.1).

Shin recorded fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 5.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

At that most recent tournament, Shin had a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.7).

Shin finished the Portland Classic outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.6) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Portland Classic averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Shin finished without one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards

