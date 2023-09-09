East Carolina vs. Marshall: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The East Carolina Pirates (0-1) will look to upset the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Thundering Herd are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under in this contest is 43.5 points.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Marshall vs. East Carolina matchup in this article.
East Carolina vs. Marshall Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Greenville, North Carolina
- Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
East Carolina vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Marshall Moneyline
|East Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Marshall (-3)
|43.5
|-155
|+130
|DraftKings
|Marshall (-3)
|44
|-155
|+130
|FanDuel
|Marshall (-2.5)
|44.5
|-162
|+132
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+125
|-149
|Tipico
|Marshall (-3)
|-
|-160
|+140
East Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
