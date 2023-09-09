The Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) visit the East Carolina Pirates (0-1) at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

From an offensive standpoint, Marshall ranks 62nd in the FBS with 413 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 58th in total defense (300 yards allowed per contest). East Carolina ranks 13th-worst in total yards per game (235), but it has been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 93rd in the FBS with 402 total yards ceded per contest.

For more about this contest, including where and how to watch on ESPNU, read on.

East Carolina vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

East Carolina vs. Marshall Key Statistics

East Carolina Marshall 235 (121st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 413 (73rd) 402 (82nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 300 (53rd) 103 (102nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 145 (70th) 132 (117th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 268 (54th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Mason Garcia has been a dual threat for East Carolina this season. He has 80 passing yards (80 per game) while completing 61.1% of his passes. On the ground, he's compiled 36 yards (36 ypg) on eight carries.

Rahjai Harris has run for 22 yards across five attempts.

Javious Bond paces his squad with 31 receiving yards on three catches.

Jaylen Johnson has totaled 30 receiving yards (30 yards per game) on three receptions.

Jarett Garner has racked up 22 reciving yards (22 ypg) this season.

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher leads Marshall with 268 yards (268 ypg) on 28-of-35 passing with one touchdown and one interception this season. He also has 16 rushing yards on five carries.

Rasheen Ali has 137 rushing yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns.

Charles Montgomery's team-leading 81 yards as a receiver have come on six catches (out of seven targets) with one touchdown.

Cade Conley has hauled in seven receptions totaling 79 yards so far this campaign.

DeMarcus Harris' five grabs are good enough for 32 yards.

