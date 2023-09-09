The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) play an FCS opponent, the Lafayette Leopards (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium.

On the defensive side of the ball, Duke has been a top-25 unit, ranking 16th-best by surrendering only 7 points per game. The offense ranks 70th (28 points per game). From an offensive standpoint, Lafayette is generating 19 points per game (63rd-ranked). It ranks 26th in the FCS on the other side of the ball (14 points surrendered per game).

Below we dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ACC Network Extra.

Duke vs. Lafayette Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra City: Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Duke vs. Lafayette Key Statistics

Duke Lafayette 374 (84th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 292 (71st) 422 (89th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 254 (27th) 199 (43rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 223 (18th) 175 (95th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 69 (112th) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard leads Duke with 175 yards (175.0 ypg) on 17-of-33 passing this season. He also has 98 rushing yards on eight carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

This season, Jordan Waters has carried the ball 11 times for 63 yards (63.0 per game) and one touchdown, while also racking up 46 yards through the air .

Jalon Calhoun has hauled in five receptions totaling 32 yards so far this campaign.

Jaquez Moore has hauled in one catch for 28 yards, an average of 28.0 yards per game.

Lafayette Stats Leaders

Ryan Schuster leads Lafayette with 40 yards on 6-of-12 passing with zero touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Jamar Curtis has rushed 19 times for a team-high 181 yards (181.0 per game) with one touchdown. He also leads the team through the air, as his two receptions this season are good for 18 yards.

Jermaine Conyers has run for 29 yards across four carries.

Nahjee Adams has collected one catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 24 (24.0 yards per game). He's been targeted zero times.

Mason Gilbert's zero targets have resulted in one catch for 9 yards.

