The Maryland Terrapins (1-0) play the Charlotte 49ers (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at SECU Stadium. The Terrapins are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 24.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 51.5 points.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Maryland vs. Charlotte matchup in this article.

Charlotte vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC

College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

Charlotte vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

