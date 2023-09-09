The Campbell Fighting Camels should win their matchup versus the Citadel Bulldogs at 3:00 PM on Saturday, September 9, according to our computer model. If you're seeking more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Campbell vs. Citadel Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Campbell (-6.6) 50.0 Campbell 28, Citadel 22

Week 2 CAA Predictions

Campbell Betting Info (2023)

The Fighting Camels have covered the only spread they have faced this year (1-0-0).

Out of Fighting Camels one games with a set total, one has hit the over (100%).

Fighting Camels vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Citadel 0.0 34.0 -- -- 0.0 34.0 Campbell 24.0 34.0 24.0 34.0 -- --

