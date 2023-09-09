Saturday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (92-48) versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (65-76) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on September 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Dylan Dodd to the mound, while Johan Oviedo (8-14) will get the nod for the Pirates.

Braves vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Braves vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 6, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.

This season, the Braves have been favored 126 times and won 84, or 66.7%, of those games.

This season Atlanta has won 29 of its 41 games, or 70.7%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Atlanta leads MLB with 817 runs scored this season.

The Braves' 3.88 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule