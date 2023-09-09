The No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) square off against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 17.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 58 points.

Appalachian State vs. North Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Appalachian State vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Appalachian State vs. North Carolina Betting Trends

Appalachian State has compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.

North Carolina has compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.

Appalachian State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Sun Belt +700 Bet $100 to win $700

