The No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) square off against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 17.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 58 points.

Appalachian State vs. North Carolina Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 5:15 PM ET
  • Channel: ACC Network
  • City: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Appalachian State vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Appalachian State Moneyline
BetMGM North Carolina (-17.5) 58 -900 +600
DraftKings North Carolina (-18) 58.5 -950 +625
FanDuel North Carolina (-18.5) 58.5 -1400 +800
PointsBet - - -909 +600
Tipico North Carolina (-18) - -850 +575

Appalachian State vs. North Carolina Betting Trends

  • Appalachian State has compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.
  • North Carolina has compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.

Appalachian State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the Sun Belt +700 Bet $100 to win $700

