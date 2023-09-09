Appalachian State vs. North Carolina: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) square off against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 17.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 58 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the North Carolina vs. Appalachian State matchup.
Appalachian State vs. North Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 5:15 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Appalachian State vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Moneyline
|Appalachian State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Carolina (-17.5)
|58
|-900
|+600
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|North Carolina (-18)
|58.5
|-950
|+625
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|North Carolina (-18.5)
|58.5
|-1400
|+800
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-909
|+600
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|North Carolina (-18)
|-
|-850
|+575
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Appalachian State vs. North Carolina Betting Trends
- Appalachian State has compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- North Carolina has compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.
Appalachian State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+700
|Bet $100 to win $700
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.