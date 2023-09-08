The Atlanta Dream (18-20), on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, hope to break a nine-game road losing streak at the Washington Mystics (18-20).

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Dream matchup.

Mystics vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Dream Betting Trends

The Mystics have compiled a 17-20-0 record against the spread this season.

The Dream have won 18 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 17 times.

Washington has covered the spread five times this season (5-4 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Atlanta has an ATS record of 4-6 when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this season.

A total of 14 out of the Mystics' 37 games this season have gone over the point total.

The Dream and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 37 times this season.

