It'll be the Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) against the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) in college football play at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) in Lawrence, Kansas. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Kansas vs. Illinois?

  • Date: Friday, September 8, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Lawrence, Kansas
  • Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Illinois 28, Kansas 27
  • Kansas has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
  • The Jayhawks have played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.
  • Illinois has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
  • The Fighting Illini have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +135.
  • The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Jayhawks a 61.5% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Illinois (+3.5)
  • Kansas has not covered the spread yet this season.
  • The Jayhawks have been favored by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Illinois is winless against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (57.5)
  • Together, the two teams combine for 78 points per game, 20.5 points more than the total of 57.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Kansas

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 60.5 60.5
Implied Total AVG 47 47
ATS Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Illinois

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 45.5 45.5
Implied Total AVG 27 27
ATS Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

