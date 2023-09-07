If you are looking for information on the best bets in ACC action in Week 2, or building a parlay, our computer model is here to help. It likes betting on the over/under in the Purdue vs. Virginia Tech matchup, and taking NC State (+7.5) over Notre Dame on the spread. Find more analysis on those college football games in the article below.

Best Week 2 ACC Spread Bets

Pick: NC State +7.5 vs. Notre Dame

Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish at NC State Wolfpack

Notre Dame Fighting Irish at NC State Wolfpack Projected Favorite & Spread: NC State by 16.0 points

NC State by 16.0 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Appalachian State +17.5 vs. North Carolina

Matchup: Appalachian State Mountaineers at North Carolina Tar Heels

Appalachian State Mountaineers at North Carolina Tar Heels Projected Favorite & Spread: North Carolina by 8.5 points

North Carolina by 8.5 points Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Miami (FL) +4.5 vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at Miami Hurricanes

Texas A&M Aggies at Miami Hurricanes Projected Favorite & Spread: Miami (FL) by 3.0 points

Miami (FL) by 3.0 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 2 ACC Total Bets

Over 46.5 - Purdue vs. Virginia Tech

Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers at Virginia Tech Hokies

Purdue Boilermakers at Virginia Tech Hokies Projected Total: 63.5 points

63.5 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Under 57 - Western Michigan vs. Syracuse

Matchup: Western Michigan Broncos at Syracuse Orange

Western Michigan Broncos at Syracuse Orange Projected Total: 46.2 points

46.2 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

Under 51 - Notre Dame vs. NC State

Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish at NC State Wolfpack

Notre Dame Fighting Irish at NC State Wolfpack Projected Total: 41.5 points

41.5 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Final 2022 ACC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Clemson 11-3 (8-0 ACC) 33.2 / 20.9 410.9 / 335.0 North Carolina 9-5 (6-2 ACC) 34.4 / 30.8 463.7 / 436.5 Pittsburgh 9-4 (5-3 ACC) 31.3 / 24.3 405.5 / 329.8 Duke 9-4 (5-3 ACC) 32.8 / 22.1 415.7 / 378.2 Florida State 10-3 (5-3 ACC) 36.1 / 20.6 484.2 / 321.8 Louisville 8-5 (4-4 ACC) 26.9 / 19.2 406.1 / 331.5 NC State 8-5 (4-4 ACC) 24.3 / 19.2 339.8 / 326.9 Georgia Tech 5-7 (4-4 ACC) 17.2 / 28.4 325.9 / 402.1 Syracuse 7-6 (4-4 ACC) 27.7 / 23.1 374.7 / 329.3 Miami (FL) 5-7 (3-5 ACC) 23.6 / 26.8 367.4 / 375.9 Wake Forest 8-5 (3-5 ACC) 36.1 / 28.3 443.3 / 404.2 Boston College 3-9 (2-6 ACC) 17.8 / 30.3 311.6 / 378.6 Virginia Tech 3-8 (1-6 ACC) 19.3 / 24.7 314.7 / 370.8 Virginia 3-7 (1-6 ACC) 17.0 / 24.0 344.0 / 357.5

