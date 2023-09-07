Is Stephen Sullivan a player you should be selecting for your fantasy football team this year? To help you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Carolina Panthers TE's 2023 fantasy outlook.

Stephen Sullivan Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 4.60 15.33 - Overall Rank 460 456 932 Position Rank 86 77 133

Similar Players to Consider

Stephen Sullivan 2022 Stats

Sullivan put together a solid campaign a year ago, generating 46 yards (2.7 ypg).

Sullivan accumulated 3.3 fantasy points -- one reception, 33 yards -- in his best performance last season, in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Stephen Sullivan 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Giants 1.3 1 1 13 0 Week 8 @Falcons 3.3 2 1 33 0 Week 14 @Seahawks 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 0.0 2 0 0 0

