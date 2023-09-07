Ozzie Albies vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies (.432 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)
Discover More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .269 with 21 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 37 walks.
- He ranks 53rd in batting average, 83rd in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action.
- In 68.8% of his games this year (86 of 125), Albies has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (28.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 27 games this year (21.6%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Albies has driven home a run in 49 games this year (39.2%), including more than one RBI in 20.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 11 occasions..
- He has scored a run in 64 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|66
|.239
|AVG
|.294
|.295
|OBP
|.352
|.452
|SLG
|.547
|23
|XBH
|31
|11
|HR
|18
|39
|RBI
|52
|40/17
|K/BB
|49/20
|2
|SB
|9
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.69).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 144 home runs (one per game), the least in the league.
- Wainwright (3-10 with an 8.10 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 19th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Monday, Aug. 28 against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up eight hits.
- The 42-year-old has put up an ERA of 8.10, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .359 against him.
