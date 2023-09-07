Ihmir Smith-Marsette 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
What can we expect from Ihmir Smith-Marsette this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep scrolling to find out more about the Carolina Panthers WR and his season-long prospects.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|-0.60
|7.09
|-
|Overall Rank
|752
|583
|727
|Position Rank
|298
|212
|208
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 2022 Stats
- Last year, Smith-Marsette caught one balls (on four targets) for 15 yards, averaging 3.8 yards per contest.
- In Week 5 versus the Minnesota Vikings, Smith-Marsette finished with a season-low -0.5 fantasy points, via these numbers: one reception, 15 yards, on two targets.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|@Giants
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|-0.5
|2
|1
|15
|0
|Week 6
|Commanders
|-0.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
