How to Watch the Braves vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 7
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will try to defeat Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Cardinals Player Props
|Braves vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Cardinals Odds
|Braves vs Cardinals Prediction
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 265 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .502 slugging percentage.
- The Braves' .275 batting average leads MLB.
- Atlanta is the highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.8 runs per game (801 total).
- The Braves have a league-best .344 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 7.9 times per game, the sixth-best average in baseball.
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff paces the majors.
- Atlanta has a 3.88 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.272).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Max Fried makes the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the left-hander threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- Fried is looking to build on a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Fried will try to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.
- In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/1/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-3
|Away
|Max Fried
|Julio Urías
|9/2/2023
|Dodgers
|W 4-2
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Emmet Sheehan
|9/3/2023
|Dodgers
|L 3-1
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Bobby Miller
|9/5/2023
|Cardinals
|L 10-6
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Miles Mikolas
|9/6/2023
|Cardinals
|L 11-6
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Dakota Hudson
|9/7/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Adam Wainwright
|9/8/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Mitch Keller
|9/9/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Johan Oviedo
|9/10/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|9/11/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Taijuan Walker
|9/11/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|Michael Lorenzen
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.