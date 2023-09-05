The Phoenix Mercury and Brittney Sykes will duke it out when the Mercury (9-28) play the Washington Mystics (17-20) at Footprint Center on Tuesday, September 5 at 10:00 PM ET.

In Washington's last game, it lost to Los Angeles 72-64. The Mystics were led by Sykes, who finished with 14 points and two blocks, and Myisha Hines-Allen, with 11 points and seven rebounds. With Moriah Jefferson leading the team with 32 points and four assists, Phoenix ended up losing to Minnesota 86-73 in their last game.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Mystics vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mystics (-250 to win)

Mystics (-250 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+200 to win)

Mercury (+200 to win) What's the spread?: Mystics (-6.5)

Mystics (-6.5) What's the over/under?: 155.5

155.5 When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Mystics Season Stats

With 79.9 points per game on offense, the Mystics rank ninth in the WNBA. On defense, they surrender 80.8 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.

Washington has been playing poorly in terms of rebounding this year, ranking third-worst in the WNBA in boards per game (32.4) and second-worst in rebounds allowed per game (35.7).

The Mystics are averaging 18.8 dimes per game, which ranks them ninth in the WNBA in 2023.

Washington has been getting things done in terms of turnovers this season, ranking third-best in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.6) and best in forced turnovers per contest (14.8).

The Mystics rank fifth in the WNBA with 7.5 treys per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank ninth with a 32.8% shooting percentage from downtown.

Washington ranks ninth in the WNBA with 7.9 threes allowed per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks seventh with a 34.8% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Mystics Home/Away Splits

In the 2023 campaign, the Mystics are scoring 6.5 more points per home game on average than on the road (83.1 at home, 76.6 on the road), but are conceding 4.5 fewer points per home game compared to road games (78.6 at home, 83.1 on the road).

At home, Washington averages 0.6 more rebounds per game than on the road (32.7 at home, 32.1 on the road), while it lets its opponents pull down 0.7 fewer boards in home games than in road games (35.4 at home, 36.1 on the road).

The Mystics average 1.4 more assists at home compared to on the road in 2023 (19.5 at home, 18.1 on the road). In the 2023 WNBA season, Washington is committing more turnovers in home games (12.7 per game) than away (12.6), and is forcing more turnovers at home (15.5 per game) compared to on the road (14.1).

In 2023 the Mystics average 8.0 made three-pointers at home and 7.0 away, while shooting 34.7% from deep at home compared to 30.8% away.

In 2023 Washington averages 8.2 three-pointers allowed at home and 7.6 away, while conceding 34.4% shooting from distance at home compared to 35.3% away.

Mystics Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mystics have been favored on the moneyline 22 total times this season. They've finished 15-7 in those games.

The Mystics have gone 4-1 in games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter (80%).

Washington has beaten the spread 16 times in 36 games.

Washington has won twice ATS (2-3) as a 6.5-point favorite or more this year.

The Mystics have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.