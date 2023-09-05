Sean Murphy -- .188 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on September 5 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy is hitting .268 with 21 doubles, 20 home runs and 41 walks.
  • Murphy has gotten a hit in 57 of 93 games this year (61.3%), including 21 multi-hit games (22.6%).
  • He has homered in 19 games this year (20.4%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 36 games this season (38.7%), Murphy has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (18.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored at least once 45 times this year (48.4%), including 12 games with multiple runs (12.9%).

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 47
.272 AVG .265
.374 OBP .381
.488 SLG .542
19 XBH 22
8 HR 12
30 RBI 37
46/20 K/BB 40/21
0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 4.67 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, one per game).
  • Mikolas (6-10 with a 4.66 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 164 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 30th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 4.66 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.308 WHIP ranks 38th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 50th among qualifying pitchers this season.
