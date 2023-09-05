A game after putting up 32 points in an 86-73 loss to the Lynx, Moriah Jefferson leads the Phoenix Mercury (9-28) at home against the Washington Mystics (17-19) on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

There is no line set for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mystics gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mystics vs. Mercury Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mercury or Mystics with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Mystics vs. Mercury Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 82 Mercury 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Mercury

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 162

Mystics vs. Mercury Spread & Total Insights

Washington is 16-19-0 against the spread this season.

There have been 13 Washington games (out of 35) that hit the over this year.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mystics Performance Insights

In 2023, the Mystics are eighth in the league on offense (80.3 points scored per game) and fifth defensively (81.1 points conceded).

On the glass, Washington is third-worst in the WNBA in rebounds (32.4 per game). It is second-worst in rebounds conceded (35.9 per game).

The Mystics are the third-best team in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.6) and best in turnovers forced (14.9).

The Mystics make 7.6 3-pointers per game and shoot 33.1% from beyond the arc, ranking fifth and eighth, respectively, in the league.

The Mystics give up 8 3-pointers per game and concede 35% from beyond the arc, ranking ninth and seventh, respectively, in the WNBA.

Washington attempts 33.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 66.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.4% of Washington's buckets are 3-pointers, and 73.6% are 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.