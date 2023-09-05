Braves vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 5
Tuesday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (90-46) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (59-78) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET on September 5.
The probable pitchers are Mike Soroka for the Braves and Miles Mikolas (6-10) for the Cardinals.
Braves vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSO
Braves vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Braves 6, Cardinals 3.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 8-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 2-1-0 against the spread.
- This season, the Braves have won 82 out of the 122 games, or 67.2%, in which they've been favored.
- Atlanta is 36-13 this season when entering a game favored by -200 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta leads MLB with 789 runs scored this season.
- The Braves have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 30
|@ Rockies
|W 7-3
|Darius Vines vs Kyle Freeland
|August 31
|@ Dodgers
|W 8-7
|Spencer Strider vs Lance Lynn
|September 1
|@ Dodgers
|W 6-3
|Max Fried vs Julio Urías
|September 2
|@ Dodgers
|W 4-2
|Bryce Elder vs Emmet Sheehan
|September 3
|@ Dodgers
|L 3-1
|Charlie Morton vs Bobby Miller
|September 5
|Cardinals
|-
|Mike Soroka vs Miles Mikolas
|September 6
|Cardinals
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Dakota Hudson
|September 7
|Cardinals
|-
|Max Fried vs Adam Wainwright
|September 8
|Pirates
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Thomas Hatch
|September 9
|Pirates
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Johan Oviedo
|September 10
|Pirates
|-
|TBA vs TBA
