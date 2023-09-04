The No. 9 Clemson Tigers (0-0) will play a fellow ACC opponent, the Duke Blue Devils (0-0) in a matchup on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils are considerable underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 13 points. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Duke matchup.

Duke vs. Clemson Game Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Duke vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Duke vs. Clemson Betting Trends

Duke put together a 9-4-0 record against the spread last year.

Clemson won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

The Tigers were favored by 13 points or more seven times last season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

Duke 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the ACC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

