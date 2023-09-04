The No. 9 Clemson Tigers (0-0) hit the road for an ACC clash against the Duke Blue Devils (0-0) on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Clemson put up 410.9 yards per game on offense last year (48th in the FBS), and it allowed 335 yards per game (28th) on the defensive side of the ball. On offense, Duke ranked 32nd in the FBS with 32.8 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 31st in points allowed (378.2 points allowed per contest).

Below we dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Duke vs. Clemson Game Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Duke vs. Clemson Key Statistics (2022)

Duke Clemson 415.7 (45th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.9 (31st) 378.2 (74th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335 (54th) 184.2 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.9 (47th) 231.5 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.9 (66th) 10 (6th) Turnovers (Rank) 22 (107th) 26 (7th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (51st)

Duke Stats Leaders (2022)

Riley Leonard averaged 228.2 passing yards per outing and threw 20 touchdowns last season. In addition, he added 698 yards on the ground with 13 touchdowns.

Jordan Waters ran for eight touchdowns on 566 yards a year ago.

Jalon Calhoun averaged 67.2 receiving yards and collected four receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Jordan Moore averaged 50.5 receiving yards on 6.8 targets per game in 2022, scoring five touchdowns.

Sahmir Hagans hauled in 31 passes on his way to 400 receiving yards and five touchdowns a season ago.

Clemson Stats Leaders (2022)

D.J. Uiagalelei put together an impressive passing stat line last year with 2,514 yards (179.6 yards per game), going 228-for-368 (62% completion percentage), 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He was effective in the running game as well, with 554 rushing yards on 142 carries, seven rushing TDs, and averaging 39.6 yards per game.

Last season Will Shipley took 210 rushing attempts for 1,182 yards (84.4 per game) and scored 15 touchdowns. When it comes to receiving, he also caught 38 passes for 242 yards (17.3 per game).

Antonio Williams hauled in 55 catches for 598 yards (42.7 per game) while being targeted 75 times. He also scored four touchdowns.

Joseph Ngata produced last year, grabbing 41 passes for 526 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 37.6 receiving yards per game.

Davis Allen hauled in 39 passes for 442 yards and five touchdowns, putting up 31.6 yards per game last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Clemson or Duke gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.