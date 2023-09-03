How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live - Sunday, September 3
Clermont Foot 63 versus Toulouse FC is one of many solid options on Sunday's Ligue 1 slate.
How to watch all the action in the Ligue 1 on Sunday is available here.
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch Toulouse FC vs Clermont Foot 63
Clermont Foot 63 (0-0-3) makes the trip to take on Toulouse FC (1-1-1) at Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse.
- Game Time: 7:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: Toulouse FC (+100)
- Underdog: Clermont Foot 63 (+270)
- Draw: (+265)
Watch Le Havre AC vs FC Lorient
FC Lorient (1-2-0) is on the road to face Le Havre AC (0-2-1) at Stade Oceane in Le Havre.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: FC Lorient (+175)
- Underdog: Le Havre AC (+180)
- Draw: (+210)
Watch Lille OSC vs Montpellier HSC
Montpellier HSC (1-1-1) travels to match up with Lille OSC (1-1-1) at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: Lille OSC (-120)
- Underdog: Montpellier HSC (+295)
- Draw: (+320)
Watch FC Metz vs Stade Reims
Stade Reims (2-0-1) is on the road to match up with FC Metz (1-1-1) at Stade Saint Symphorien in Metz.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
- Favorite: Stade Reims (-105)
- Underdog: FC Metz (+290)
- Draw: (+270)
Watch OGC Nice vs Strasbourg
Strasbourg (2-0-1) makes the trip to face OGC Nice (0-3-0) at Allianz Rivera in Nice.
- Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: OGC Nice (-105)
- Underdog: Strasbourg (+300)
- Draw: (+260)
Watch Olympique Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain (1-2-0) is on the road to take on Olympique Lyon (0-1-2) at Groupama Stadium in Lyon.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: Paris Saint-Germain (-190)
- Underdog: Olympique Lyon (+450)
- Draw: (+390)
