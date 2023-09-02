North Carolina vs. South Carolina: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (0-0) face off against the South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on September 2, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Tar Heels are favored by 2.5 points in the matchup. The over/under is set at 64.5 in the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the North Carolina vs. South Carolina matchup.
North Carolina vs. South Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
North Carolina vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Moneyline
|South Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Carolina (-2.5)
|64.5
|-140
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|North Carolina (-2.5)
|64.5
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|North Carolina (-2.5)
|64.5
|-140
|+116
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+110
|-133
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|North Carolina (-2.5)
|-
|-135
|+115
|Bet on this game with Tipico
North Carolina vs. South Carolina Betting Trends
- North Carolina put together a 6-7-1 ATS record last year.
- The Tar Heels covered the spread twice when favored by 2.5 points or more last season (in nine opportunities).
- South Carolina won seven games against the spread last year, failing to cover or pushing six times.
- The Gamecocks had an ATS record of 4-4 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs last year.
North Carolina & South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|North Carolina
|To Win the ACC
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
|South Carolina
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the SEC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.