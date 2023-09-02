North Carolina vs. South Carolina: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (0-0) meet the South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on September 2, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Tar Heels are favored by 2.5 points in the game. The over/under is set at 64.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. South Carolina matchup.
North Carolina vs. South Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
North Carolina vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Moneyline
|South Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Carolina (-2.5)
|64.5
|-140
|+115
Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|North Carolina (-2.5)
|64.5
|-130
|+110
Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|North Carolina (-2.5)
|64.5
|-140
|+116
Bet on this game with FanDuel
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+110
|-133
Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|North Carolina (-2.5)
|-
|-135
|+115
Bet on this game with Tipico
North Carolina vs. South Carolina Betting Trends
- North Carolina compiled a 6-7-1 ATS record last year.
- The Tar Heels were favored by 2.5 points or more nine times last season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
- South Carolina compiled a 7-5-1 record against the spread last season.
- The Gamecocks were an underdog by 2.5 points or more eight times last year, and covered the spread in four of those games.
North Carolina & South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|North Carolina
|To Win the ACC
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
|South Carolina
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the SEC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
