North Carolina vs. South Carolina: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (0-0) face off against the South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on September 2, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Tar Heels are favored by 2.5 points in the matchup. The over/under for the contest is 64.5 points.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the North Carolina vs. South Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
North Carolina vs. South Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
North Carolina vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Moneyline
|South Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Carolina (-2.5)
|64.5
|-140
|+115
|DraftKings
|North Carolina (-2.5)
|64.5
|-142
|+120
|FanDuel
|North Carolina (-2.5)
|64.5
|-128
|+106
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+110
|-133
|Tipico
|North Carolina (-2.5)
|-
|-135
|+115
North Carolina vs. South Carolina Betting Trends
- North Carolina compiled a 6-7-1 ATS record last year.
- The Tar Heels covered the spread twice last season (2-6-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- South Carolina won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing six times.
- When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs last year, the Gamecocks had an ATS record of 4-4.
North Carolina & South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|North Carolina
|To Win the National Champ.
|+12500
|Bet $100 to win $12500
|South Carolina
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the SEC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
