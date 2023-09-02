Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina is the setting for the No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels' (0-0) matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) on September 2, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Tar Heels are a 2.5-point favorite in the matchup. The game has a 64.5-point over/under.

North Carolina averaged 34.4 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 26th in the FBS. On defense, it ranked 102nd, giving up 30.8 points per game. South Carolina averaged 32.2 points per game on offense last year (38th in the FBS), and it allowed 28.8 points per game (87th) on the defensive side of the ball.

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

North Carolina vs South Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline North Carolina -2.5 -110 -110 64.5 -110 -110 -140 +115

Week 1 ACC Betting Trends

North Carolina Betting Records & Stats

North Carolina's record against the spread last year was 6-7-1.

The Tar Heels covered the spread twice when favored by 2.5 points or more last season (in nine opportunities).

North Carolina had six of its 14 games go over the point total last year.

North Carolina finished with a 6-3 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Gamecocks have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +115 moneyline set for this game.

The Tar Heels have a 58.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye had 38 touchdown passes and seven interceptions in 14 games last year, completing 66.2% of his throws for 4,321 yards (308.6 per game).

Also, Maye ran for 698 yards and seven TDs.

In the passing game, Josh Downs scored 11 TDs, catching 94 balls for 1,029 yards (73.5 per game).

In 14 games a season ago, Antoine Green had 43 receptions for 798 yards (57.0 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Elijah Green rushed for 558 yards (39.9 per game) and eight touchdowns in 14 games.

In the passing game, Elijah Green scored one touchdown, with 17 catches for 107 yards.

Cedric Gray posted two interceptions to go with 105 tackles, 9.0 TFL, one sack, and four passes defended in 14 games last year.

On defense in 2022, Power Echols had 81 tackles, 5.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception in 14 games played.

DeAndre Boykins had 2.0 sacks to go with 5.0 TFL, 52 tackles, and one interception in 14 games a season ago.

Giovanni Biggers recorded 53 tackles and 1.0 TFL through 14 games played in 2022.

