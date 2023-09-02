East Carolina vs. Michigan: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The East Carolina Pirates (0-0) will look to upset the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 36.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 51.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan vs. East Carolina matchup.
East Carolina vs. Michigan Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: Peacock
- City: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Venue: Michigan Stadium
East Carolina vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|East Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-36.5)
|51.5
|-10000
|+2000
|DraftKings
|Michigan (-36)
|51.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-35.5)
|51.5
|-
|-
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-10000
|+1700
|Tipico
|Michigan (-36)
|-
|-
|-
East Carolina vs. Michigan Betting Trends
- East Carolina won eight games against the spread last year, failing to cover five times.
- Michigan covered eight times in 14 chances against the spread last season.
- The Wolverines were favored by 36.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
East Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
