The East Carolina Pirates (0-0) will look to upset the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 36.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 51.5 points.

East Carolina vs. Michigan Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Peacock
  • City: Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • Venue: Michigan Stadium

East Carolina vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline East Carolina Moneyline
BetMGM Michigan (-36.5) 51.5 -10000 +2000 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Michigan (-36) 51.5 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Michigan (-35.5) 51.5 - - Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - -10000 +1700 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Michigan (-36) - - - Bet on this game with Tipico

East Carolina vs. Michigan Betting Trends

  • East Carolina won eight games against the spread last year, failing to cover five times.
  • Michigan covered eight times in 14 chances against the spread last season.
  • The Wolverines were favored by 36.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

East Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the AAC +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000

