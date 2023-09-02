The East Carolina Pirates (0-0) visit the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (0-0) at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Michigan made things happen on both sides of the ball last year, as it ranked 24th-best in total offense (458.8 yards per game) and sixth-best in total defense (292.1 yards allowed per game). Offensively, East Carolina ranked 35th in the FBS with 32.5 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 73rd in points allowed (405.3 points allowed per contest).

East Carolina vs. Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

East Carolina vs. Michigan Key Statistics (2022)

East Carolina Michigan 461.1 (26th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 458.8 (15th) 405.3 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.1 (14th) 170.6 (54th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 238.9 (5th) 290.5 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.9 (82nd) 7 (2nd) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (3rd) 17 (77th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (62nd)

East Carolina Stats Leaders (2022)

Holton Ahlers connected on 67.2% of his passes and threw for 3,708 yards and 28 touchdowns last season. Ahlers also helped on the ground, collecting six touchdowns on 14.0 yards per game.

Keaton Mitchell racked up 14 rushing touchdowns on 111.7 yards per game last season. Mitchell was also effective in the passing game, totaling 27 catches and one touchdown over the course of the year.

Marlon Gunn Jr. rushed for 344 yards last season.

Isaiah Winstead was targeted 10.3 times per game and racked up 1,085 receiving yards and six touchdowns over the course of 2022.

C.J. Johnson grabbed 10 touchdowns and had 1,016 receiving yards (78.2 ypg) in 2022.

Ryan Jones grabbed 41 passes on his way to 413 receiving yards and four touchdowns a season ago.

Michigan Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year J.J. McCarthy recorded 2,719 passing yards (194.2 per game), a 64.6% completion percentage, 22 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also added 306 rushing yards on 70 carries with five rushing TDs (averaging 21.9 rushing yards per game).

Blake Corum picked up 1,463 rushing yards (104.5 per game) and 18 touchdowns last season.

Donovan Edwards churned out 991 yards on 140 carries (70.8 yards per game), with seven rushing touchdowns last year.

In the previous season, Ronnie Bell grabbed 62 passes (on 100 targets) for 889 yards (63.5 per game). He also found the end zone four times.

Cornelius Johnson produced last season, catching 32 passes for 499 yards and six touchdowns. He collected 35.6 receiving yards per game.

Luke Schoonmaker's stat line last year: 418 receiving yards, 35 catches, three touchdowns, on 48 targets.

