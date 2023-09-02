The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (0-0) are big 36.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 2, 2023 against the East Carolina Pirates (0-0). The over/under for the outing is set at 51.5.

Michigan made things happen on both sides of the ball last year, as it ranked sixth-best in scoring offense (40.4 points per game) and seventh-best in scoring defense (16.1 points allowed per game). East Carolina compiled 32.5 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 35th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranked 73rd, giving up 27.2 points per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

East Carolina vs. Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Michigan Stadium TV Channel: Peacock

Michigan vs East Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Michigan -36.5 -110 -110 51.5 -115 -105 -10000 +2000

Looking to place a bet on East Carolina vs. Michigan? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

East Carolina Betting Records & Stats

East Carolina covered eight times in 13 chances against the spread last year.

Last season, seven East Carolina games hit the over.

Last season, East Carolina won two out of the five games in which it was the underdog.

East Carolina played as an underdog of +2000 or more once last season and won that game.

Bet on East Carolina to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Holton Ahlers last season racked up 3,708 passing yards with 28 passing touchdowns, five interceptions and a 67.2% completion percentage.

Ahlers was a factor with his legs, too, running for 182 yards and six TDs.

As part of the ground attack, Keaton Mitchell ran for 1,452 yards and 14 touchdowns on 7.2 YPC.

As a pass-catcher, Mitchell compiled 27 catches (on 38 targets) for 252 yards and one touchdown.

C.J. Johnson was an important piece of the passing offense last year, accumulating 67 receptions for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns.

As an important part of the passing game, Isaiah Winstead amassed 1,085 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 88 catches.

On defense Julius Wood, who was on the field for 13 games, amassed 75 tackles and two interceptions.

Gerard Stringer accumulated one sack to go along with three TFL, 51 tackles, and one interception in 13 games.

Jeremy Lewis helped on defense with 45 tackles, seven TFL, and 4.5 sacks in 13 games.

Myles Berry was a big contributor on D last season, with 49 tackles, two TFL, and 2.5 sacks.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.