The VMI Keydets (0-0) and the Davidson Wildcats (0-0) play at Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

With 16.1 points per game (10th-worst) and 36.3 points allowed per game on defense (17th-worst), VMI were outplayed on both sides of the ball last year. Davidson compiled 32.1 points per game on offense last season (31st in the FCS), and it ranked 41st on the other side of the ball with 24.3 points allowed per game.

We give more coverage below, including how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Davidson vs. VMI Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lexington, Virginia

Lexington, Virginia Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Davidson vs. VMI Key Statistics (2022)

Davidson VMI 449.1 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 285.7 (120th) 335 (49th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437 (103rd) 331.3 (1st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 77.5 (127th) 117.8 (129th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.3 (72nd) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (39th) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Davidson Stats Leaders (2022)

Jayden Waddell completed 61.8% of his passes to throw for 889 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He also helped with his legs, tallying three touchdowns while racking up 494 yards.

Dylan Sparks averaged 68.8 rushing yards and scored five rushing touchdowns.

Last season Coy Williams rushed for 791 yards. He also scored 11 total touchdowns.

Maxwell Weaver was targeted 1.3 times per game and piled up 313 receiving yards and one touchdown over the course of 2022.

Mark McCurdy caught 21 passes last season on his way to 285 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

Aaron Maione averaged 21.9 receiving yards per game on 1.2 targets per game a season ago.

VMI Stats Leaders (2022)

Seth Morgan had a passing stat line last year of 1,283 yards with a 54.7% completion rate (129-for-236), four touchdowns, nine interceptions, and an average of 116.6 yards per game.

Last year Korey Bridy took 139 rushing attempts for 493 yards (44.8 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

Hunter Rice ran for 230 yards on 65 carries (20.9 yards per game), with two rushing touchdowns last year.

In the previous season, Chance Knox grabbed 58 passes (on 50 targets) for 535 yards (48.6 per game). He also found the end zone two times.

Isaiah Lemmond produced last year, grabbing 29 passes for 453 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 41.2 receiving yards per game.

Leroy Thomas grabbed 34 passes on 20 targets for 352 yards and one touchdown, compiling 32 receiving yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed VMI or Davidson gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.