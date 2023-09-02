The Davidson Wildcats should come out on top in their matchup versus the VMI Keydets at 1:30 PM on Saturday, September 2, based on our computer projection model. If you're wanting additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Davidson vs. VMI Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Davidson (-9.5) 54.2 Davidson 32, VMI 22

Davidson Betting Info (2022)

The Wildcats covered four times in nine chances against the spread last season.

Wildcats games hit the over three out of nine times last season.

VMI Betting Info (2022)

The Keydets were victorious in just one game against the spread last season.

Keydets games went over the point total five out of 11 times last season.

Wildcats vs. Keydets 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed VMI 16.1 36.3 17.7 34.7 14.2 38.2 Davidson 32.1 24.3 39 20 0 41

