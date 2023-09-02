How to Watch the Charlotte vs. South Carolina State Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
The Charlotte 49ers (0-0) take on an FCS opponent, the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-1) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium.
Charlotte had the 91st-ranked scoring offense last season (24.4 points per game), and it was worse on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-worst with 39.4 points allowed per game. South Carolina State is posting 7 points per contest on offense this season (37th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 37 points per game (31st-ranked) on defense.
For more about this game, including where and how to watch on ESPN+, continue reading.
Charlotte vs. South Carolina State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
Charlotte vs. South Carolina State Key Statistics (2022)
|Charlotte
|South Carolina State
|385.8 (83rd)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|300 (109th)
|484.3 (120th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|355 (43rd)
|115.8 (109th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|106.1 (112th)
|270 (28th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|193.9 (84th)
|21 (98th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|4 (106th)
|13 (111th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|4 (15th)
Charlotte Stats Leaders (2022)
- Chris Reynolds' previous season stat line: 2,528 passing yards (210.7 per game), 202-for-317 (63.7%), 22 touchdowns and 11 picks.
- Last year, Shadrick Byrd rushed for 620 yards on 149 attempts (51.7 yards per game) and scored four times. Byrd also collected 22 catches for 219 yards and one score.
- Chavon McEachern churned out 252 yards on 56 carries (21 yards per game), with one rushing touchdown last year.
- Elijah Spencer reeled in 57 catches for 943 yards (78.6 per game) while being targeted 86 times. He also scored nine touchdowns.
- Grant Dubose also impressed receiving last year. He had 64 receptions for 792 yards and nine touchdowns. He was targeted 113 times.
- Victor Tucker grabbed 41 passes for 406 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 33.8 yards per game last season.
South Carolina State Stats Leaders
- Corey Fields has racked up 59 yards on 35% passing while collecting one touchdown pass with one interception this season. He's also run for 16 yards .
- Jawarn Howell's team-high 49 rushing yards have come on 13 carries. He also leads the team with 10 receiving yards (10 per game) on one catch.
- Josh Shaw has run for 23 yards across five attempts.
- Keshawn Toney's 41 receiving yards (41 yards per game) lead the team. He has three receptions on three targets with one touchdown.
- Jordan Smith's two grabs (on two targets) have netted him 9 yards (9 ypg).
