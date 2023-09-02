The Charlotte 49ers (0-0) take on an FCS opponent, the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-1) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

Charlotte had the 91st-ranked scoring offense last season (24.4 points per game), and it was worse on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-worst with 39.4 points allowed per game. South Carolina State is posting 7 points per contest on offense this season (37th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 37 points per game (31st-ranked) on defense.

For more about this game, continue reading.

Charlotte vs. South Carolina State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Charlotte vs. South Carolina State Key Statistics (2022)

Charlotte South Carolina State 385.8 (83rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 300 (109th) 484.3 (120th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 355 (43rd) 115.8 (109th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 106.1 (112th) 270 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.9 (84th) 21 (98th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (106th) 13 (111th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (15th)

Charlotte Stats Leaders (2022)

Chris Reynolds' previous season stat line: 2,528 passing yards (210.7 per game), 202-for-317 (63.7%), 22 touchdowns and 11 picks.

Last year, Shadrick Byrd rushed for 620 yards on 149 attempts (51.7 yards per game) and scored four times. Byrd also collected 22 catches for 219 yards and one score.

Chavon McEachern churned out 252 yards on 56 carries (21 yards per game), with one rushing touchdown last year.

Elijah Spencer reeled in 57 catches for 943 yards (78.6 per game) while being targeted 86 times. He also scored nine touchdowns.

Grant Dubose also impressed receiving last year. He had 64 receptions for 792 yards and nine touchdowns. He was targeted 113 times.

Victor Tucker grabbed 41 passes for 406 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 33.8 yards per game last season.

South Carolina State Stats Leaders

Corey Fields has racked up 59 yards on 35% passing while collecting one touchdown pass with one interception this season. He's also run for 16 yards .

Jawarn Howell's team-high 49 rushing yards have come on 13 carries. He also leads the team with 10 receiving yards (10 per game) on one catch.

Josh Shaw has run for 23 yards across five attempts.

Keshawn Toney's 41 receiving yards (41 yards per game) lead the team. He has three receptions on three targets with one touchdown.

Jordan Smith's two grabs (on two targets) have netted him 9 yards (9 ypg).

