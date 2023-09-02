Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (83-51) and Atlanta Braves (89-45) going head to head at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 9:10 PM ET on September 2.

The probable starters are Bryce Elder (11-4) for the Braves and Bobby Miller (8-3) for the Dodgers.

Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Braves vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won nine of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves have won two of their last three games against the spread.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 121 times this season and won 81, or 66.9%, of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 81-40, a 66.9% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 53.5% chance to win.

Atlanta leads MLB with 784 runs scored this season.

The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).

Braves Schedule