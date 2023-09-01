Week 1 of the college football season is here, with six games involving teams from the MEAC on the early-season slate. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MEAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Howard Bison at Eastern Michigan Eagles 6:30 PM ET, Friday, September 1 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Bowie State Bulldogs at Delaware State Hornets 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Virginia State Trojans at Norfolk State Spartans 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Winston-Salem Rams at North Carolina Central Eagles 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Morgan State Bears at Richmond Spiders 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 FloSports (Live stream on Fubo) South Carolina State Bulldogs at Charlotte 49ers 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!