Week 1 of the college football campaign is upon us, with 13 games involving teams from the AAC on the early-season slate. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep scrolling.

AAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV North Carolina A&T Aggies at UAB Blazers 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Tulsa Golden Hurricane 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at SMU Mustangs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) East Carolina Pirates at Michigan Wolverines 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 Peacock Akron Zips at Temple Owls 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Rice Owls at Texas Longhorns 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) South Florida Bulls at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) California Golden Bears at North Texas Mean Green 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Monmouth Hawks at Florida Atlantic Owls 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) South Carolina State Bulldogs at Charlotte 49ers 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UTSA Roadrunners at Houston Cougars 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Memphis Tigers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) South Alabama Jaguars at Tulane Green Wave 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)

